As a general rule, it is probably not the best idea to volunteer to take a body shot from a professional athlete.

However, it is simply insane to offer your midsection up to a former World's Strongest Man winner, especially one that is now training as a boxer!

There is a good reason why Eddie Hall is known as "The Beast". The 33-year-old is a monster of a man who possesses some scary power.

This would be enough to persuade most sensible human beings not to consider even sparring with Hall.

One man not put off, though, was retired Olympic gymnast-turned YouTuber Nile Wilson. Granted, Wilson's past career means he's in decent shape, but at just over nine stone, he was dwarfed by the 25 stone Hall.

Hall graciously allowed Wilson to attempt a body shot of his own first of all. As you might expect, however, the blow had absolutely no effect on Hall, who won the WSM title in 2017.

Revealing one of his training techniques, Hall explained why the punch was never going to phase him:

"The thing is, mate, I train - with my training, I'll hang on a bar and my training partner will smash me in the gut," Hall told Wilson. "Obviously, as you can see, I've also got a massive wall of thick muscle there."

Wilson, who stands at just five foot six inches tall, opted (wisely) to wear a body belt when it came to his own turn to take a body shot from Hall. Truthfully, though, it had little effect.

Hall only threw a jab to the stomach of Wilson, but it was enough to send the 25-year-old Yorkshireman sprawling.

"My brain hit the back of my head," said Wilson of the effects of Hall's power.

Although the punch was not thrown with full intent, the manner in which Wilson went down might well have given him a concussion.

"I think I might have actually knocked him out..." Hall joked afterwards.

You have to give Wilson some serious credit for having the guts to step into the ring with Hall. He might have come off the worse for wear, but at least got some great YouTube content out of it.

As Hall prepares to square off with fierce rival Hafthor Bjornsson later this year in Las Vegas, he will need to find a few sparring partners with greater durability than Wilson.

