ESPN claimed that Sergio Aguero muttered “No me pasan la pelota” as he walked off the pitch following Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday night.

For those of you non-Spanish speaking folk, that translates to “They don't pass me the ball”.

Words you expect to hear from a young child on a school playground, not a world-class striker.

But you can’t help but feel sorry for Aguero this season.

The 32-year-old has been restricted to 14 appearances in all competitions after struggling with injuries, coronavirus and Pep Guardiola’s desire not to play a striker.

With his contract coming to an end at the end of the season, it seems Aguero’s 10-year City career is ending in a disappointing fashion from a personal point of view.

Of course, he could still end up winning the quadruple with Man City this season after their safe passage to the last-eight of the Champions League.

They’ve already effectively wrapped up the Premier League title and face Everton in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday. They’re also in the Carabao Cup final.

But even that isn’t enough to cheer Aguero up, it seems.

Does he have a point?

Well, we’ve discovered a clip of the incident that may have caused Aguero to claim his teammates don’t pass the ball to him.

It occurred in the 89th minute of the match. Kevin De Bruyne came forward with the ball and Aguero made a lovely run across his defender and a simply through ball would have seen him one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

However, De Bruyne opted to pass to his right to Riyad Mahrez. Mahrez cut inside onto his left foot and also had a completely open pass to Aguero. But he opted to shoot high and wide instead of sliding him in.

It left Aguero looking pretty disconsolate.

Is he within his rights to moan that his teammates aren’t passing to him?

