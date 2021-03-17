On Monday evening, Sky Sports revealed the 10 players with the best minutes-per-goal contribution ratios in Premier League history.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero couldn't be separated at the top, with both players averaging a contribution every 86 minutes in the English top-flight.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the only other player to possess a ratio under 100 minutes, the Egyptian recording a goal or an assist every 96 minutes.

The records possessed by the trio above are ridiculously good and the info revealed by Sky Sports gave us a lightbulb moment.

We've done some serious digging and can now unveil the XI with the best minutes-per-goal ratios since the Premier League's inaugural season in 1992/93.

All the data below has been sourced from the ever-reliable Transfermarkt and only those who have played more than 40 games have been considered for selection.

The likes of Ian Marshall, Mark Atkins, Lee McCulloch and Dan Petrescu miss out in the defensive roles, as while they've been listed as defenders on TM, all of them spent the majority of their careers playing further up the field.

Goalkeeper | Asmir Begovic - 22,364 mins-per-goal

The Bosnian is one of only five goalkeepers to have scored a Premier League goal.

Right-back | Matt Doherty - 897 mins-per-goal

He may have had a torrid time since signing for Tottenham, but the Irishman's goal record is still pretty tidy. In his 90 appearances, Doherty has scored eight times.

Centre-back | Thomas Vermaelen - 672 mins-per-goal

The Belgian rippled the back of the net for fun in his early days at Arsenal, finishing his Premier League career with 13 to his name in 110 games.

Centre-back | Frank Leboeuf - 720 mins-per-goal

Leboeuf was as trustworthy as they come from the penalty spot, with 10 of the Frenchman's 17 league goals for Chelsea scored from 12 yards.

Left-back | Julian Dicks - 497 mins-per-goal

The former Liverpool and West Ham man's record is the best of any out-and-out defender in Premier League history. Like Leboeuf, Dicks excelled at penalties and 15 of his 24 goals came from the spot.

Right-mid | Mohamed Salah - 130 mins-per-goal

The Liverpool man currently boasts the fifth-best record among all Premier League players and is also top of the division's scoring chart in 2020/21. He may have his critics, but there's no doubting that Salah is a legend of the English game.

Centre-mid | Bruno Fernandes - 153 mins-per-goal

Manchester United's main man has scored 24 goals in his first 43 Premier League appearances, a record most strikers would be proud of.

Centre-mid | Rafael van der Vaart - 194 mins-per-goal

No Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard?! That's right. At Tottenham, Van der Vaart scored 24 times in his 63 league games and it's a shame the Dutchman only spent two seasons in north London.

Left-mid | Cristiano Ronaldo - 173 mins-per-goal

Ronaldo has become far more prolific in front of goal since leaving United, but his minutes-per-goal ratio at Old Trafford is still far better than any other left-winger to have graced the English top-flight since 1992/93.

Striker | Sergio Aguero - 108 mins-per-goal

The diminutive Argentine's record is comfortably the best in Premier League history. It's going to take something special to dethrone City's record goalscorer.

Striker | Thierry Henry - 122 mins-per-goal

Henry just about makes the XI, with Tottenham's Harry Kane close behind the Arsenal legend on 123 minutes-per-goal at the time of writing.

