There is no doubt about it, Roman Reigns is the biggest WWE Superstar of his generation.

His return as a heel at SummerSlam last year - following a five-month hiatus - catapulted 'The Tribal Chief' to new heights.

For the first time ever, the WWE Universe are seeing an 'authentic' Roman Reigns - one who is now truly tasked with the burden of carrying the company on his back.

In truth, many fans always believed Reigns was made for this role and it was frustrating for many that his heel turn didn't happen sooner.

But according to Paul Heyman WWE did, in fact, pull the trigger at the perfect time.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he explained why Roman's turn simply wouldn't have worked before now, suggesting that the timing had to be right.

"There’s an old expression in this industry: 'timing is everything'. This was the time to pull the trigger because this kind of presentation wouldn't have worked two years ago.

"The core of this presentation is the burden that is placed on Roman Reigns to either feed or supplement the income of every member of his family and to be the centrepiece of the WWE Universe.

"He has to set the example for every WWE Superstar. If you are in this industry, you are represented by Roman Reigns.

"That's an enormous burden to place on any human being. He has to be the example that is set for everyone else to follow.

Two years ago, his face wasn’t weathered enough, he still looked too young, he wasn’t in enough main events - even though he main-evented four WrestleMania’s in a row.

Heyman went on to explain that fans now believe this Roman character is 'genuine and authentic' - and that's something they wouldn't have believed before now.

"When you look at Roman Reigns, you can see the wars he’s been through. You can see the burden of carrying the industry on his back.

When those cameras come close up and Roman Reigns says the words he truly believes, you know this is genuine and authentic.

"Two years ago you'd think it was just a script. Today he looks the part and delivers the goods. You understand this is not only believable and credible, but this is real.

"I would submit to you that this couldn't have happened before and the moment it was time to pull the trigger, that trigger was pulled."

