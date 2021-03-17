Bearing in mind Aston Villa escaped relegation on the final day of last season, the first team have had a sensational 2020/21 campaign.

The Villans currently sit ninth in the Premier League and are in touching distance of European football.

But the question is, how well have Villa's U23s side performed this term and which players have made the biggest impression in the goalscoring department?

Overview

This season, the young Villans occupy eighth spot in Premier League 2 Division 2. Managed by former Welsh international Mark Delaney, the youth side have accumulated 24 points.

Having played the same number of fixtures, this is a two-point improvement from their PL2 standing last season, when the club finished seventh prior to the league’s suspension due to coronavirus.

Regarding cup competitions, it was a year to forget for the U23 side in the EFL Trophy.

Delaney’s squad finished rock bottom of their group with a minus twelve goal difference. During the competition, Villa suffered defeats to Fleetwood Town, Sunderland and Carlisle United.

Top Five Scorers (according to Transfermarkt)

Louie Barry – 9 goals in 12 appearances

Probably Villa’s most well-known youngster having been snapped up from Barcelona and having scored a famous goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup earlier this season.

For the U23s side this season, Barry’s been their biggest goal threat with nine goals in total from 890 minutes played – that’s one goal every 98.8 minutes.

Aaron Ramsey - 6 goals in 16 games

The 18-year-old midfielder has featured prominently for the Villa youth side this season, making 16 appearances. During this time, Ramsey has scored six goals.

The youngster particularly impressed in Villa's 3-2 victory over Sunderland's youth team as he scored a brace, and recently signed a professional contract.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

Jaden Philogene-Bidace - 5 goals in 12 appearances

Operating on the left-wing, Philogene-Bidace has provided five goals and two assists across 763 minutes of Premier League 2 action.

In recent times, the winger hasn't been in the U23 squad as he's travelled with the first team instead.

Charlie Farr - 2 goals in 10 appearances

At the start of the season, Farr struggled for game-time with the U23s, as he mainly featured as a substitute or didn't make the squad.

However, the Villa youngster has consistently started a string of games more recently and impressed in their 4-4 draw with Crystal Palace, scoring twice.

Tyreik Wright - 2 goals in 14 appearances

Wright, who is more of a creative player, provided two goals and two assists for Villa's U23s before going on loan to fourth division side Walsall.

At the Saddlers, the 19-year-old has made seven appearances and recorded three assists.

News Now - Sport News