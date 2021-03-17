Man City transfers: 21-year-old Gudmundsson targeted

Manchester City are interested in signing Groningen left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, according to Forza Italian Football.

The Premier League leaders are not the only club keen on the defender, with Napoli, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax also reportedly monitoring Gudmundsson's progress.

Price-tag and contract situation:

The 21-year-old is valued at £990,000 by Transfermarkt.

Having signed from Swedish side Halmstads in 2019, Gudmundsson has just over a year remaining on his contract at Groningen. However, the club do have an option to extend his deal by a further year, signalling that they are not under immediate pressure to sell the youngster.

Statistics:

Gudmundsson has missed seven league matches this term due to ankle and hamstring problems. However, when he has been fit, he has been a regular starter for the side currently sitting sixth in the Eredivisie.

The Swedish full-back has delivered five league assists this season, whilst his City counterpart Oleksandr Zinchenko is yet to register a goal contribution in the Premier League in 2020/21.

Gudmundsson has also outperformed Zinchenko in the tackling department, having made 38 successful tackles to Zinchenko's 22 this year in their respective divisions. This indicates that Gudmundsson carries out his defensive duties well, whilst still offering a threat going forwards.

Expert opinion:

Mundial Scouting have been tracking Gudmundsson's development, and point out that his speed is one of his key qualities.

Back in December, they wrote: "His physique is privileged, he has a terrifying change of pace in the first two steps, ideal to be a total winner in divided balls."

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

Verdict:

There are very few weaknesses in the current City side. However, the left-back position is still cause for concern at the club.

Zinchenko has largely been tasked with filling this role, and has done a reasonable job. Joao Cancelo has also featured in this position, but given that he is right-footed, he is more suited to playing on the opposite flank.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Mendy seems to have fallen down the pecking order, and has only started one top-flight match since the turn of the year.

Ultimately, a long-term clear first choice at left-back remains the only thing Pep Guardiola doesn't have at his disposal right now - maybe Gudmundsson can fill that void.

News Now - Sport News