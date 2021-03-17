Embrace the vision! The words Seth Rollins wants the SmackDown locker room and the WWE Universe to hear and follow. Rollins made his return to the company at this year's Royal Rumble, after a brief spell on paternity leave.

Fast forward to just two days ago, and The Messiah has embraced something himself - a new persona on Twitter.

Rollins has taken to the social media site, posting in all capitals, mainly quote tweeting other accounts.

The initial tweet was a selfie video announcing he's back on Twitter. The Messiah said:

“What’s up guys? I’m back. I took a bit of a hiatus on my Twitter but the people asked for it.

“I got lots of comments on the Instagram, lots of DM’s, people saying, ‘Seth, when are you coming back to Twitter? We miss you on Twitter, your tweets were incredible! Lots of controversy from time to time, but we love the tweets, when are you coming back?'

"But I said no, no, no, I need to take a break, guys, I need to get off the Tweet Machine, you know? I gotta live life.

"I got my protein shake here, I just got out of the gym. Sunny California, beautiful day today, just got out of the gym, got a little tan on while I was out there, and got my protein shake, but I’m back.

"I am back on the Twitter Machine, just in time for WrestleMania. I wanted to say thank you guys for all your love and support. Embrace the vision, going to be a lot more of these to come, a lot more. But welcome back Rollins, welcome back! #WelcomeBackRollins.”

Rollins then followed this video by quote tweeting a clip of him attacking Cesaro during The Swiss Cyborg's match with Murphy. The Messiah said:

“INTENSITY PERSONIFIED!!! UPS LIKE JORDAN!!!”

Rollins has continued this all caps tweeting as early as last night, responding to an NFL related post, saying:

"RUINED MY 3:16 DAY!!"

Do you think this new social media persona will be linked with his on screen character in the near future?

