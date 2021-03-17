Liverpool kept their faint hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League alive with a narrow 1-0 victory over Wolves on Monday night.

The champions weren’t exactly at their best but Diogo Jota’s strike on the stroke of half time was enough for all three points.

While Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with another clean sheet from the new centre-back partnership of Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips, he will be concerned by the lack of goals his side are scoring at present.

Liverpool have scored just 10 goals in their last 15 Premier League games.

Mohamed Salah is now six league matches without a goal, while Sadio Mane has gone seven without notching.

What’s going on?

There’s very little doubt that they’re both still world-class players but they just aren’t clicking at the moment. A lot has been said about their relationship both on and off the pitch with Michael Owen even suggesting that Mane isn’t going to ground to win penalties because he doesn’t want Salah scoring again.

While we find that extremely hard to believe, The Athletic did say in a report last week that their relationship is “imperfect”.

It’s something that Liverpool supporters have noticed.

In fact, one Mohamed Salah fan created a video showing all the times Mane failed to pass the ball to the Egyptian during the win against Wolves.

It shows four examples during the match in which they feel Salah was in a better position than Mane and that he should have released the ball.

We can’t help but feel it’s a bit of petty ‘points scoring’ from Salah fans with their favourite player often being accused of the exact same thing.

Following the recent report from The Athletic that suggested there was a slight issue between Mane and Salah, former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor was asked about the potential problem. However, he insisted there’s nothing to worry about.

“I think they both want to be the top scorer, don’t they,” Mellor said on talkSPORT.

“That’s in them, they want to do well, they want to score goals. I don’t think there’s a problem, not at all.

“If you look at the amount of times they do try and find each other, they still do that, but they want to take responsibility in the final third.

“If the chance is there to score they want to do it, and Salah and Mane are no different.”

