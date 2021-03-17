GTA Online players can confirm that time passes slower than ever when they are waiting for the game to load.

That has now changed after a third-party modder was able to cut loading times down by 70%.

A user by the name of ‘t0st' dug deep and posted a single-thread CPU bottleneck that has been the cause of loading problems in GTA Online.

The modder’s discovery claims that the game can move 70% faster than it already was and that this was an easy fix for Rockstar. ’t0st’ said that this issue, 'Shouldn't take more than a day for a single dev to solve.'

Rockstar ultimately got word of ‘t0st’s’ revelation and confirmed that he is indeed correct. Furthermore, Rockstar are set to release an official fix in an upcoming GTA Online update.

The company told PC Gamer: "After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved.

"As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update."

‘t0st’s’ was also rewarded for his efforts as the modder confirmed that Rockstar $10,000 as part of its Bug Bounty program.

It takes quite some initiative for a modder by his lonesome to troubleshoot an issue that had yet to be resolved by a video game publishing giant like Rockstar.

There is no date for when the update will arrive, but users will surely feel relieved knowing they will gain some valuable time as a result of the faster loading times.

With the new update now just on the horizon, Rockstar and their parent company Take-Two are also set to release GTA Online as its own standalone title later this year.

