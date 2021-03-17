Nottingham Forest news: Chris Hughton makes Ribeiro claim amidst transfer speculation

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Reading last weekend, Nottingham Forest now face the unenviable task of trying to halt a high-flying Norwich City side tonight at the City Ground.

Whilst the Reds have only managed to pick up five points from their last five league games, the Canaries have won eight games in a row under the guidance of manager Daniel Farke.

Currently 17th in the Championship standings, Forest will extend the gap between them and the relegation zone to 12 points if they secure victory this evening.

Whilst Joe Lolley is set to miss out due to injury, it will be intriguing to see whether manager Chris Hughton opts to recall Yuri Ribeiro to the Reds' match-day squad.

Reports in Portugal last week suggested that the defender is likely to leave Forest upon the expiry of his contract in June with a number of Primeira Liga clubs thought to be interested in the possibility of signing him.

Yet despite Hughton's decision to leave him out of Forest's clash with Reading, he has admitted that he has been delighted with Ribeiro's impact this season and believes that he is the right fit for the club going forward.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post ahead of tonight's showdown with Norwich about Ribeiro's absence last weekend, the Reds boss said: "It was just a decision.

"Overall, we're delighted with Yuri and he's been good for this football club.

"Apart from Gaetan Bong, I also have Tyler Blackett, who has been fit for a while and is pushing really hard.

"This is a player who has played a lot of games in the Championship.

"Although my thinking has been more about the two, in Gaetan and Yuri, Tyler comes into my thinking as well.

"I have rotated in that position probably more than any other position.

"Possibly that will be the same for the rest of the season."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Ribeiro has been limited to just 21 league appearances this season due to the presence of Bong, it is hardly surprising that he has been linked with a move away this summer.

With regular first-team football no longer guaranteed for the full-back, he may opt to leave the City Ground in order to join a club who are willing to play him week-in, week-out.

Whilst Hughton's praise could give Ribeiro a lift heading into the final stages of the season, the fact that he has still yet to agree a new contract with Forest is concerning.

Currently averaging one interception per game and 0.8 tackles as well as a WhoScored match rating of 6.66 which places him 11th on the list behind Bong, it could be argued that Ribeiro will need to improve on these statistics in the coming weeks if he is to earn a fresh deal.

