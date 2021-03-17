WrestleMania is one of the most highly-anticipated WWE events of the year and there is no surprise as to why.

All of the biggest WWE stars perform at once in an event that offers wrestling fans ample amounts of entertainment throughout - but what have been the most shocking WrestleMania events in history?

The likes of The Undertaker, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton are just some of the exciting names that have performed at WrestleMania and there have been multiple WWE Superstars throughout the years that have created some shocking moments to leave the crowd stunned.

Getting WrestleMania tickets in the first place is always a tough task, so if you are fortunate enough to watch the action unfold in person, you should expect the unexpected and be prepared for moments of shock.

The best do not always triumph and your beloved WWE star may come out of the event empty handed - but that’s what makes WrestleMania so unique.

There have been plentiful shocking moments along the way, but where does each one rank? Find out the 10 most shocking WrestleMania moments of all time below:

10. JBL quits WWE after loss

After losing to Rey Mysterio in a shock defeat at WrestleMania 25, JBL in a heated rage announces he is quitting the WWE.

Was this decision made in the heat of the moment? Most likely, which made it such a shocking moment for wrestling fans watching across the globe.

9. Brothers clash as Owen Hart defeats Bret Hart

It is rare to see brothers fighting against each other in the ring, but this goes down as one of the most shocking WrestleMania matches of all time.

The Hitman v The Rocket; an outstanding battle that saw Owen triumph over Bret at WrestleMania 10 in spectacular fashion.

8. Ronda Rousey attacks Triple H

In a moment of rage, Ronda Rousey starts to battle with Triple H and starts to get the better of him before Stephanie McMahon comes to her husband’s rescue with a ferocious slap.

It left Rousey gobsmacked and all those watching at WrestleMania stunned too.

7. Hulk Hogan body slams Andre the Giant

It’s never easy to defeat Andre the Giant, but to body slam the WWE star? That takes some doing, and it’s exactly what Hulk Hogan did at WrestleMania III.

6. Triple H turns on his own

Now this was a moment that everyone was left gobsmacked by. Triple H was part of the widely-loved group D-Generation X, but decided he wanted no more part of that at WrestleMania XV.

Performing his signature move - the Pedigree - on his own teammate, it left the WWE crowd stunned by Triple H and even the commentators were left baffled by his actions.

5. Daniel Bryan makes himself a laughing stock

Losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is never an easy thing to accept, but losing it in just 18 seconds? That is unprecedented.

Bryan, who got too distracted with kissing AJ Lee, was met with a brogue kick by Shaemus and the battle was over in 18 seconds - it was a huge shock for every fan watching.

4. Vince McMahon teams with Stone Cold Steve Austin

In an enticing battle against The Rock, Vince McMahon shows his support for Stone Cold Steve Austin as the WWE star is repeatedly hitting his opponent with a steel chair in a no disqualification encounter.

McMahon stands there watching the shocking action unfold and it was even more shocking for those in the WrestleMania crowd.

3. Seth Rollins cashes in out of nowhere

With Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar battling at WrestleMania 31 for the WWE Championship, Seth Rollins arrives mid-way through the encounter and cashes in his Money in the Bank opportunity.

The match turns into a triple-threat, which Rollins goes on to win and shocks the entire WWE world.

2. Edge performs stunning spear off a ladder

This moment took everyone by surprise. With both Edge and Jeff Hardy over 20 feet high on separate ladders, Hardy’s ladder was taken from underneath him and was left hanging off the dangling belt.

Edge then proceeded with his signature move - the Spear - and the pair toppled to the ground from a ridiculous height; it was a shocking move that WrestleMania X-Seven spectators certainly were not expecting.

1. Brock Lesnar snaps The Undertaker’s streak

This goes down as the most shocking moment in WrestleMania history. The Undertaker, who boasted a record of 21 wins and zero losses at the event up to this point, was handed his first defeat by Brock Lesnar and every WWE fan was left heartbroken at WrestleMania 30.

As you can see, WrestleMania has seen some crazy moments throughout the years of WWE and let's hope to see more this April!

