Leeds United news: Journalist makes claim about Marcelo Bielsa's future

Since taking over the reins at Leeds United in 2018, Marcelo Bielsa has completely transformed the club's fortunes.

Before the Argentine arrived, the Whites endured years of mediocrity in the Championship as a host of managers failed to lead the club back to the top-flight.

However, Bielsa's appointment led to a change in style and formation which relied on a possession-based, attacking style of football which took the second-tier by storm.

After narrowly missing out on promotion during the 65-year-old's first season in charge, Leeds won the Championship last season and are currently enjoying a fruitful 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League.

Having amassed 36 points from 28 games, the Whites are within touching distance of maintaining their top-flight status and will be aiming to move up to 11th in the standings by securing a positive result against Fulham on Friday.

Yet despite the feel-good factor returning to Elland Road under his tenure, Bielsa has yet to sign a new deal with the club with his existing contract set to expire in the summer.

Speaking to Ian McGarry on the latest episode of the Transfer Window Podcast, journalist Duncan Castles revealed that Leeds might not be able to convince Bielsa to commit to a fourth season in charge of the club.

From the 1:46 mark onwards, Castles said: "They know Marcelo Bielsa won't continue as manager indefinitely.

"He had to be persuaded to stay on for the first season back in the Premier League."

The journalist later added: "They have gone through this season in the knowledge that they might not be able to persuade Bielsa to do a fourth campaign as manager."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how big of an impact Bielsa has had at Leeds in recent years, it would be an almighty blow if he does indeed decide to walk away from the club this summer.

As well as bringing success to the Whites in terms of results, the former Athletic Bilbao boss has championed a superb brand of football which has transformed the club's image.

During the 28 league games that Leeds have played this season, they have scored 43 goals which is the seventh-biggest total in the Premier League.

In order to continue to grow as a top-flight side, it is imperative that Leeds do everything in their power to convince Bielsa to sign a new deal before the end of the season.

Therefore, owner Andrea Radrizzani ought to consider making assurances to Bielsa when it comes to spending in the upcoming transfer window as well as taking a tough stance on the retention of key players such as Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

