Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard: Who was the better footballer?

Ultimately, it’s all down to personal opinion. Most Manchester United fans would argue Scholes was better, while Liverpool fans would say the same about Gerrard.

Let’s not even bring Chelsea legend Frank Lampard into the discussion for now. The three former midfielders have been retired for several years but are still often compared by football fans today.

During an appearance on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football in 2019, however, Henry caused a stir on social media with his opinion on the Scholes vs Gerrard debate.

Asked whether there were any current or former players he wishes he could have played with, the Arsenal legend responded with his answer almost immediately.

“Paul Scholes,” Henry said.

“You think Paul Scholes was better than Steven Gerrard?” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher responded, sounding a little puzzled.

“I was just about to say, the next one right behind - very close - would have been Stevie G,” Henry explained. “I have to go with Paul Scholes, and I love Stevie G.

“Paul Scholes was just ahead in his head. He was making Man United tick. Every time we were playing them, we needed to find a way to stop him.

“I think Stevie G comes really close to him but Paul Scholes would have to win.”

After Carragher gave him some stick for picking Scholes over his mate Gerrard, Henry held his hands up and said: “I’m just saying! Paul Scholes, Paul Scholes.”

Watch the clip here…

Henry is considered by many as the greatest player of the Premier League era, but even he was in awe of Scholes’ ability.

That Arsene Wenger’s legendary Arsenal sides made special plans to stop Scholes prior to matches against United says everything about how dangerous and effective the midfielder was.

It also makes a mockery of claims that Scholes was, in fact, overrated.

However, back in November, we looked at the response from 19 different footballers (current and former) who answered the Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard debate.

Scholes was named the best by nine different footballers, including Henry.

Lampard received no votes, surprisingly enough, while Gerrard came out on top with 10.

The Scholes vs Gerrard debate will continue to rumble on for many years to come.

