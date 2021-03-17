After seemingly denying any reports that he will come out of retirement, The Eagle has now hinted that a return may indeed be on the cards.

As we all know, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA following his victory over Justin Gaethje on Fight Island in October 2020.

The win was the 29th of his career, which meant the Russian would retire undefeated.

Khabib was at the top of his game, and UFC head honcho Dana White would have hoped his star fighter would continue fighting and at least reach 30 wins out of 30.

White has publicly urged Khabib to make a retirement U-turn, but the Russian was reluctant to speak on whether he was genuinely interested in making a return to the Octagon.

That is until today.

The Eagle posted a photo on Twitter of him and former UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta, who alongside White, pioneered UFC’s rise to global fame and recognition.

The photo was captioned: “It was good to see you Lorenzo. Dana White, send me location.”

For those who remember, “Send me location” is what Khabib told Connor McGregor after the Irishman’s bus attack at the Barclays Center in New York back in 2018.

Could Khabib be meeting with White to finalise a comeback fight?

As per the the UFC, Khabib remains the undisputed lightweight champion of the world and will not have his title striped despite ‘retiring’.

The Russian beat McGregor, Gaethje and Dustin Poirier in the space of two years and supposedly still has a lot left in the tank.

It was rumoured that Khabib was set to fight McGregor again should the Irishman have beaten Poirier two months ago, but victory for the American scrapped any likelihood of a rematch taking place.

With McGregor now eyeing a trilogy with Poirier, and Gaethje in line to fight Michael Chandler later this year, who could Khabib, Fertitta and White be discussing as a worthy opponent for the undisputed lightweight champion’s prospective return to UFC?

