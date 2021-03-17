Luis Figo is well placed to comment on elite footballers.

The pulsating winger was named Portuguese footballer of the year six times in his career, won two La Liga titles a piece during stints with Barcelona and Real Madrid, a further four Serie A titles with Inter Milan, and lifted the Champions League in 2002.

If that wasn't already enough, he was awarded the Ballon d'Or in the year 2000.

When Figo talks about football, people listen.

And the 48-year-old, who currently works as an adviser for UEFA, named his top six players in world football earlier this week.

While speaking to RM Live, Figo was asked to name the top five players in the game right now.

However, Figo's basic mathematic ability clearly eluded him as he named a top six rather than a top five.

Well, it's either that or he's simply too torn to narrow it down to just five names.

There was no place for Erling Haaland or Kevin De Bruyne in his star-studded list.

In fact, not one player from the Bundesliga was included while Figo made just one selection from the Premier League: Mo Salah - valued at £108m by Transfermarkt.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were all included in the six-man roster.

Luka Modric, whose performance against Atalanta on Tuesday night left some fans claiming that he's better than Andres Iniesta, and Neymar were the other players Figo namechecked.

That the average age of these six players is 30.5 years old, with three players aged 33 and above, speaks volumes about how the game is shifting.

The longevity of footballers is rising in tandem with improvements in sports science, and the perceived wisdom that most players peak in their late twenties is now seriously up for debate.

For Mbappe and Haaland, this is merely just the beginning.

