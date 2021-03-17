Sunderland news: Black Cats eyeing up move for non-league duo

Sunderland will be looking to build upon their Football League Trophy triumph this weekend when they face Accrington Stanley this evening.

Currently fourth in the League One standings, the Black Cats could close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places to two points by securing victory at the Crown Ground.

Since appointing Lee Johnson as their manager in December, Sunderland have lost just three of their last 25 matches in all competitions and thus ought to be brimming with confidence heading into today's fixture.

Whilst Johnson will be focused on securing promotion to the Championship in the coming months, he is already reportedly eyeing up potential moves for two non-league players.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats have recently handed trials to Gateshead midfielder Danny Greenfield and Guiseley defender Nathan Newell.

Both players featured for the Black Cats' Under-23 outfit in their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

Newell and Greenfield are currently unable to play for Guiseley and Gateshead due to the fact that the National League North 2020/21 campaign was declared null and void in February.

With Sunderland's youth outfit set to play Crystal Palace on Monday, it will be intriguing to see whether this particular duo feature again.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it is unlikely that Greenfield and Newell will be able to immediately push their way into Sunderland's senior side if they do make permanent moves to the Stadium of Light, they could have a positive impact on the club in the long-term.

By continuing to develop under the guidance of Under-23 head coach Elliot Dickman in the coming weeks, the duo may be able to attract the attention of first-team boss Johnson.

Whilst Greenfield and Newell have both yet to play in any of England's top-four divisions, it may be worth Sunderland taking a risk on them as they won't make a significant dent in the club's finances.

However, before the Black Cats make a decision on this pair, they ought to prioritise signing players who have a proven track-record of achieving success at this level during the upcoming transfer window.

