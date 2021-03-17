Queens Park Rangers news: Mark Warburton offers update on Hoops' summer transfer plans

After guiding Queens Park Rangers to a 13th place finish in what was his first full season in charge of the club, Mark Warburton would have been hoping to take the club to new heights during the current campaign.

However, following the decision to sell midfielder Eberechi Eze to Crystal Palace, the Hoops have struggled to recapture his creativity in recent months in the Championship.

Whilst Eze was directly involved in 22 league goals in 44 appearances last season, QPR have only managed to find the back of the net in the Championship on 35 occasions since his departure.

With the play-offs out of reach, the Hoops are heading towards another mid-table finish under Warburton and thus it is hardly a surprise that they have already turned their attention towards the upcoming transfer window.

Making reference to QPR's summer activity, Warburton has admitted that he is already looking at several targets as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Speaking to West London Sport, the Hoops boss said: "We're looking at various targets.

"We've got a strong spine to the team now, with a blend of seniority and youthful exuberance.

"We now have to make sure we add quality - add value to the squad."

The Hoops will be aiming to secure a sixth away league victory of the year on Saturday when they head to the Madejski Stadium to face Reading.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although QPR did manage to add to their roster during the January transfer window by signing the likes of Stefan Johansen, Sam Field and Charlie Austin on short-term loan deals, they will need to make a decision on whether to try and secure the services of these players on a permanent basis.

Whilst Austin knows exactly what it takes to thrive at Championship level having scored over 80 goals in this division during his career, Johansen could use his previous experience of achieving promotion to the Premier League to his advantage if QPR opt to extend his stay at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

By getting his recruitment spot on this summer, Warburton could potentially guide the Hoops to a relative amount of success in the Championship next season.

However, with competition for players set to be fierce amongst second-tier sides, it is imperative that the QPR boss gets his business done early as it will give his side more time to gel in pre-season.

News Now - Sport News