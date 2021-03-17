Wolves transfers: Promising youngster could be sold for just £2m

Wolves could sell defender Dion Sanderson this summer despite the 21-year-old flourishing at Sunderland this season, as reported by Football Insider.

Fellow Premier League outfit Sheffield United are reportedly interested in bringing Sanderson to Bramall Lane, while it's suggested a permanent move to the Stadium of Light could happen if Sunderland are promoted.

Price-tag and contract situation:

It is believed that Wolves would be willing to accept an offer of just £2m for the centre-back.

Sanderson has one year left on his current deal at Molineux, which could explain why the club are reportedly ready to sell for such as modest fee.

This summer could be their last opportunity to get a decent price for the promising youngster.

Statistics:

Sanderson has been one of Sunderland's standout performers this term, as the Black Cats aim to secure promotion back to the Championship.

He has blocked 10 shots in the league - a number only bettered by Bailey Wright - whilst his total of 46 clearances ranks him fourth-highest amongst his teammates.

With Sanderson at the heart of their defence, Sunderland have shipped just 26 league goals this term - no side in the division has conceded fewer.

Expert opinion:

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has been impressed by Sanderson's progress this year.

Speaking to the Chronicle Live last month after his side's 2-2 draw with Crewe, Johnson singled out Sanderson for praise.

He said: "I've been very impressed with him, he's really stepped up. He's recognised that Bailey Wright is out, and that he needs to up it another five or six percent and talk to the players around him.

"He has got a really good attitude, and it's consistent with his personality. I thought he did alright against Crewe, to be honest. He was the one that was kind of a shining light in terms of the defensive performance."

Verdict:

Allowing Sanderson to leave so cheaply could come back to haunt Wolves. The club currently have Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Romain Saiss and Max Kilman to cover their three centre-back roles.

Boly has struggled with injuries in the second half of the campaign, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo seems to have lost faith in Kilman in recent weeks, having not played the 23-year-old in over a month.

This has left Leander Dendoncker to drop back into defence, which arguably takes something away from the team's midfield.

Receiving £2m for Sanderson seems to be a disappointing amount for such a promising player.

Wolves may be better served extending his deal and allowing him to learn from the side's current crop of defenders before integrating him into the team at some point over the next few seasons.

