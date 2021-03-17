Queens Park Rangers news: Mark Warburton issues Josh McPake transfer update

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tonight when they face Millwall at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Hoops suffered an unexpected setback at the hands of Huddersfield Town last weekend who secured all three points thanks to a second-half strike from Juninho Bacuna.

Currently 14th in the Championship, the Hoops could climb into the top-half of the standings if they beat Millwall and results elsewhere go their way.

With second-tier football all but guaranteed for the 2021/22 campaign, it is hardly a surprise that QPR have already been linked with a move for one of Rangers' young prospects as attention turns to next season.

Football Insider reported earlier this week that the Hoops had sent a scout to Harrogate Town to watch loanee Josh McPake play against Forest Green Rovers ahead of a potential swoop for the winger.

However, QPR manager Mark Warburton has now revealed that he is not interested in signing the 19-year-old this summer despite these aforementioned rumours.

Speaking to West London Sport ahead of the club's clash with Millwall about McPake, the Hoops boss said: "That's one I'm unaware of.

"We're linked with so many players and I've no idea where these rumours emanate from.

"Agents do it all the time.

"It's just the nature of the game."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is clear that QPR will need to make improvements to their squad this summer if they are to push on in the Championship under the guidance of Warburton, they may have dodged a bullet when it comes to McPake.

Although the winger has managed to provide two goal contributions in the fourth-tier since joining Harrogate Town on loan from Rangers earlier this year, there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness that the Championship has to offer if he does eventually move to a club in this league.

Furthermore, when you consider that McPake has failed to make any further appearances for Rangers since being handed his debut in 2019, it could be argued that he may not be good enough to play regularly at a high level at this stage of his career.

By focusing on signing players who have a proven track-record of achieving success in the second-tier during the upcoming transfer window, Warburton could build a team that is capable of launching a bid for a top-six finish next season.

