Cesaro has recently commended Daniel Bryan for his manner within the SmackDown locker room. The Swiss Cyborg chatted to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, appreciating the leader of the YES movement's in-ring and backstage quality.

Speaking about how Bryan makes everyone up their game in the ring, Cesaro said:

“Daniel Bryan is incredible to have around the locker room,” Cesaro mentioned. “I think I speak for everyone when I say he’s one of those guys that you want to have around.

"He’s so smart and so good that he makes everybody better because they have to step up their game. And that’s what I would like to be.

"He’s been around – I mean, I’ve known him forever, almost 15 years – his ability to create momentum is second to none."

The Swiss Cyborg added that Bryan deserves to be in the Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at Fastlane:

“We were heading into WrestleMania and people were like, ‘Oh, he’s losing, he’s losing momentum’ – no he didn’t. He just turns it around like that [clicks his fingers]. He switches momentum and now he’s facing Roman Reigns – as he should – at Fastlane.”

He continued by saying how important having someone like Bryan on SmackDown is to analyse people's matches:

“So it’s great to have him around and to me, having the support of somebody like Daniel Bryan, you don’t just get it over night,” Cesaro explained.

“You have to prove yourself night after night after night. So it may take a while to get there with Bryan, but it’s well worth it.”

Cesaro also emphasised how good it was to have a series of matches with the leader of the YES movement recently:

“It’s awesome," he said.

"There’s no bigger compliment than people being like, ‘I want to have a feud or do something with that guy’ because he’s always making the best out of every situation no matter what."

The Swiss Cyborg finished by talking about his in-ring work too:

“Whether it’s two minutes, 10 minutes or 30 minutes, I always try to make it as memorable as possible no matter what and I think that’s the important part.

"That’s how you should approach life, you want to make the best out of it otherwise it’s wasted time and you’ll never get that time back.”

News Now - Sport News