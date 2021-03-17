It was reported a few days ago that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have reportedly agreed to a two-fight deal, as per ESPN, with both bouts expected to take place in 2021.

While dates and locations are yet to be announced, the boxing world has already started to predict the outcome of this legendary matchup.

Various boxing legends have weighed in and said who they believe will come out on top. So who did the likes of Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather and Amir Khan pick as their winner?

George Foreman - Tyson Fury

The American boxing legend is Team Fury all the way.

Foreman told iFL TV: “That boy Tyson Fury, you’re going to have to bring everything you’ve got to beat him.

“I’m going to be honest with you - I just can’t see Joshua beating him.”

Floyd Mayweather - Undecided

The 50-0 boxer has shown love to Joshua on multiple occasions, but has ultimately not predicted a winner.

Mayweather had this to say on Rob Moore’s “The Disruptive Entrepreneur Podcast”: “It's a very intriguing match-up, you can never say what's going to happen in the sport of boxing.

“Both guys are great competitors. Like I say, me and Anthony Joshua talk on the regular, so I look forward to working with Anthony Joshua.”

Mike Tyson - Tyson Fury

Iron Mike has gone for his namesake to prevail in the Battle of Britain.

He told the BBC: “It's very interesting, Joshua is a masterful puncher. But you can see his punches coming, he telegraphs his punches.

“And that's just a recipe for disaster if you're fighting Tyson Fury and you're telegraphing your punches - to a guy whose 6ft 7in, come on.”

David Haye - Anthony Joshua (if Fury fights like he did against Deontay Wilder)

In an interview with Sky Sports, Haye said: “If Tyson Fury attacks Anthony Joshua in the same manner, in which he did in Vegas against Deontay Wilder, I don't believe it works in his favour.

“I believe he'll be too open, too wide and someone as fast, athletic, and as skilful as Anthony Joshua will be able to punch right through the middle and take him out, and take him out early.

“I know it's a controversial prediction.”

Dillian Whyte - Undecided

Whyte had rivalries with both Fury and Joshua, and he believes this fight is too close to call.

He told Behind The Gloves: “I think it’s a 50/50 fight.

“It’s crazy, in heavyweight boxing there’s a lot of things going on.

“We’ll have to wait and see.”

Roy Jones Jr - Tyson Fury

Jones Jr and Fury are good friends, so it makes sense for him to pick The Gypsy King as his winner.

The American said this when speaking to iFL TV: “I love him to death. I’m so happy for him and proud of him that he was able to do it.

“I see him as the No1 and I think him against Joshua is a good fight.”

Tony Bellew - Anthony Joshua

The Bomber is going for an AJ win as he claims Joshua’s fighting style will be too much for Fury to handle.

“The top three heavyweights today, if you’re going on what they’re actually doing, you can’t really knock Tyson Fury for what he’s doing since he’s come back. I understand why people have him No1.

“I have to put Fury No 1, but I still think AJ beats him. Styles make fights, and I think AJ’s style is all wrong for Fury.”

Amir Khan - Tyson Fury

Khan is convinced Fury is the better overall fighter, especially with regards to his power.

“If I was to pick someone, I do lean a little bit more towards Fury.

“I think Fury is the full complete fighter. He is a good boxer, he can fight, he’s the one who put Wilder down with the power.”

Bernard Hopkins - Anthony Joshua

Hopkins believes AJ will knockout Fury in spectacular fashion.

“Joshua beats Fury by knockout late.

"It will be an interesting, exciting five or six rounds at the beginning. Then Joshua's athleticism, boxing IQ and experience would overwhelm Fury.”

Wladimir Klitschko - Anthony Joshua

The Ukrainian has lost to both Brits in the past, but backs his ‘friend’ AJ to win the fight.

He told The National: “Joshua is a superior athlete, great fighter, Olympic champion.

“Most importantly, he's a great guy, who carries the torch of this image of a heavyweight champion perfectly. I'm proud to call him as a friend, even though we were [rivals].”

Carl Froch - Undecided

Froch praised both fighters for their unique fighting styles, yet could not seem to pick out a winner.

"I think the only way that Anthony Joshua can win this fight is by stoppage.

“He can't outbox Fury, who is too good at range. He throws punches from all angles and he's so awkward.

“But Joshua is an Olympic gold medallist with strong fundamentals and he's got combination punches with real aggression.”

Johnny Nelson - Anthony Joshua

AJ’s well-roundedness in the ring will give him the edge according to Nelson.

He told talkSPORT: “I think both men are now at a stage where they’ve done so much and learned so much in their careers that they’re so neck and neck.

“But, I’d go with Anthony Joshua because he’s shown me a lot more variety in his arsenal.”

