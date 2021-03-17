We’ve heard stories down the years of how Football Manager has caused a divorce.

The game is highly addictive.

But playing for hours upon hours every single day often doesn’t go down well with your partner and can lead to arguments.

However, Football Manager almost caused a divorce for Premier League player Andros Townsend for very different reasons.

Townsend appeared on talkSPORT on Wednesday morning and retold a quite brilliant story of when his wife thought he hadn't turned up for training and had been fined.

Townsend posted screenshots of the conversation back in 2015 - when he was at Tottenham - which went viral at the time.

And when asked to retell the story on national radio, Townsend didn’t let us down.

“I get a text from her one day and I receive a screenshot from Twitter,” he said.

“As you do, she was searching my name on Twitter and a fine came up – Andros Townsend accepts his fine for reporting late to training.

“So her mind is going off; if he wasn’t at training and he wasn’t at home then where was he? It could have been a real sticky one!

“But she’s messaged me and it turns out the screengrab is from the popular video game Football Manager.

“Someone’s obviously posted in on Twitter having a laugh on Football Manager and she’s thought it was real!”

Absolutely brilliant.

The screenshot from 2015 shows the whole conversation with wife Hazel O'Sullivan.

Hazel: ’When did you get fined for not showing up to training’

Hazel: ‘Just saw on Twitter’

Andros: ‘Huh?’

Andros: ‘I got fined?’

Andros: ‘Show me’

*Hazel attaches the Football Manager screenshot*

Hazel: ‘???’

Hazel: ‘Maybe it’s a joke is it?’

Andros: ‘Hahahahaha are you joking??’

Hazel: ‘I dunno??’

Superb.

