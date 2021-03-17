The WWE have announced a new date for the sale of WrestleMania 37 tickets, this is after the original date was scrapped by the company.

Tickets for 'Mania were meant to be sold on March 16, but this was changed due to the WWE withdrawing them. The reason for this was because the UFC announced a full capacity event at the end of April.

The new date for ticket sales has been released, with fans looking to get their hands on them on March 19, when they go on sale at 10am ET (2pm UK time).

There will also be a pre-sale starting tomorrow, March 18 at the same time, with fans lucky enough to try and secure their seat at The Show of Shows early - prices for tickets will range from $35 - $2,500.

The Raymond James Stadium will host the two-night event with WWE aiming to have a 45,000 capacity show on both nights. The venue can have up to 60,000 fans in attendance with the WrestleMania stage installed.

However, it has been revealed by TampaBay.com writer Eduardo A. Encina, that the stadium will only be allowed to hold 25,000 fans on each night of 'Mania.

He tweeted:

BREAKING: Capacity for next month's #Wrestlemania at Raymond James will be approximately 25,000 fans for each of two nights of the event. That's 36 percent of full capacity for what the event would hold at Raymond James in a normal year.

The Show of Shows will be streamed on both Peacock in the States and the WWE Network elsewhere in the world, with four matches announced so far.

Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair will take on Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship. New RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day defend their belts against AJ Styles and Omos. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will face Drew McIntyre for the belt, and Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge will meet either Roman Reigns or Daniel Bryan for the Universal Title - Reigns and Bryan square off at Fastlane - with the victor facing The Rated-R Superstar at WrestleMania.

It's nice to see that 'Mania this year is expected to have fans in attendance. This will defiantly make the show better.

