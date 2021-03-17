There’s been a lot of debate this season about which footballer is currently the best in the world.

Some football fans believe that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have finally been knocked off top spot.

Both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have impressed in recent weeks, especially in the Champions League.

But which players have picked up the most Man of the Match awards so far this season?

Using WhoScored.com’s data, let’s take a closer look at the top 30…

30. Tino Kadewere | 5 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.09)

The Lyon forward has been involved in 13 league goals (10 goals, three assists) so far this season.

29. Alexander Isak | 5 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.11)

Real Sociedad’s Swedish forward has scored 12 goals in La Liga this term and provided two assists for his teammates.

28. Pedro Neto | 5 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.13)

Wolves’ 21-year-old forward Pedro Neto looks a star in the making. The Portuguese youngster has scored five goals and registered five assists so far this season.

27. Teji Savanier | 5 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.23)

The Montpellier midfielder has been involved in nine Ligue 1 goals.

26. Romain Faivre | 5 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.23)

The 22-year-old Brest star has also been involved in nine Ligue 1 goals.

25. Wout Weghorst | 5 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.29)

The Wolfsburg striker has scored 16 Bundesliga goals this term. Only Andre Silva, Haaland and Robert Lewandowski have netted more.

24. Angel Di Maria | 5 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.31)

Angel Di Maria has more Man of the Match awards than every other Paris Saint-Germain player this season, including Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

23. Benjamin Andre | 5 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.33)

Lille are currently top of Ligue 1 and Benjamin Andre has been one of the French side’s standout performers.

22. Tomas Soucek | 5 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.34)

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek has helped himself to eight Premier League goals so far this season.

21. Sadio Mane | 5 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.34)

Liverpool have been poor this season but Sadio Mane has still managed to pick up five Man of the Match awards.

20. Karl Toko Ekambi | 5 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.42)

Karl Toko Ekambi’s middle name is Brilliant - and he’s been just that for Lyon this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up five more for his teammates.

19. Bruno Fernandes | 5 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.50)

Manchester United’s midfield talisman has scored 16 goals and registered 10 assists at the time of writing.

18. Cristiano Ronaldo | 5 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.75)

No player has scored more Serie A goals (23) this season than Cristiano Ronaldo. Surely the Juventus star deserved a few more MOTM awards?

17. Nick Pope | 6 MOTM awards (Rating: 6.83)

Burnley are 15th in the Premier League table but goalkeeper Nick Pope has produced some standout performances for Sean Dyche’s side this season.

16. Ludovic Blas | 6 MOTM awards (Rating: 6.96)

The Nantes forward has scored seven goals and provided two assists.

15. Lorenzo Pellegrini | 6 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.32)

AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is also on six MOTM awards thanks to his four goals and six assists.

14. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic | 6 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.33)

Now 26 years old, the once highly-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (six goals, seven assists) is enjoying a fine season with Lazio.

13. Iago Aspas | 6 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.39)

A figure of fun in England but a goal machine in Spain, the 33-year-old Celta Vigo has provided eight assists, as well as scoring nine goals, in La Liga this term.

12. Memphis Depay | 6 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.46)

Lyon are firmly in the Ligue 1 title race and they will have a great chance of finishing the season as champions if Memphis Depay continues to produce his best form over the coming weeks.

11. Andre Silva | 6 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.48)

Nineteen goals and two assists is an excellent return from Eintracht Frankfurt’s Portuguese forward.

10. Karim Benzema | 6 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.51)

Now 33, Karim Benzema (15 goals, five assists) is still one of Real Madrid’s most important players.

9. Kevin De Bruyne | 6 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.53)

Arguably the Premier League’s best player, only one other player in England’s top division has received more MOTM awards than Manchester City’s world-class midfielder this season.

8. Andy Delort | 6 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.61)

The Montpellier forward has scored 10 goals and set up another seven in 21 appearances this term.

7. Rodrigo de Paul | 7 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.42)

Udinese’s Argentine forward Rodrigo de Paul (six goals, five assists) boasts seven Man of the Match awards.

6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic | 7 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.71)

Sitting on the same number it’s AC Milan’s legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 later this year! The Swede has scored a hugely impressive 19 league goals this term.

5. Lorenzo Insigne | 8 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.52)

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has scored 13 league goals and provided a further four assists.

4. Robert Lewandowski | 8 MOTM awards (Rating: 8.00)

Bayern Munich hero Robert Lewandowski ‘only’ has eight Man of the Match awards, despite scoring a ridiculous 32 goals already this season. The Pole has also chipped in with a further six assists. Extraordinary numbers.

3. Gerard Moreno | 9 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.67)

Third on the list, with 9 Man of the Match awards, is Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno. The Spaniard has scored 15 league goals this term.

2. Harry Kane | 10 MOTM awards (Rating: 7.78)

Tottenham’s Harry Kane has been in magnificent form this season. In 26 league appearances, the England international has scored 16 goals and registered a further 13 assists. The 27-year-old is more than just a goalscorer.

1. Lionel Messi | 16 MOTM awards (Rating: 8.85)

But way out ahead, with a remarkable 16 Man of the Match awards to his name, it’s the one and only Lionel Messi. Barcelona’s captain, who could leave Camp Nou this summer, has scored 21 goals and provided seven assists in 23 league starts. Check out that 8.85 average rating, too. Phenomenal.

