Manchester United have identified Sporting Lisbon winger Pedro Goncalves as a potential target this summer, according to The Telegraph.

The promising forward is viewed as a possible option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side on the right-wing, a position which has not been cemented by any player so far this year.

Price-tag and contract situation:

Goncalves, who is affectionately known as 'Pote', has a buyout clause in his contract of £51.7m.

United appear unlikely to be able to sign Goncalves for any cheaper than that given the length of his current deal at Sporting. The 22-year-old is contracted to the Portuguese league leaders until 2025.

Statistics:

The youngster has produced some impressive numbers this season. He has registered 19 goal contributions in 21 top-flight appearances, including 15 strikes himself, and proved to be a key figure in Sporting's title charge.

Goncalves has averaged 1.3 successful dribbles per game in the league this term. In comparison, Mason Greenwood has averaged 1.2 per match in the Premier League, whilst Daniel James is down at 0.7.

The Portuguese attacker stands out even more in the 'key passes' category. His league tally of 1.6 key passes per game puts him comfortably ahead of Greenwood's 0.4 and James' 0.5.

Expert opinion:

In 2020/21, Goncalves has shone in a number of different positions across the front line. Earlier this month, the player's former coach Joao Pedro Sousa spoke to BBC Sport, and admitted that he had been impressed by Goncalves' development this year.

He said: "This season, we are seeing him in a more advanced role, closer to the finishing area, with more goal involvements.

"He's revealing an ability to get to the last third and attack that I didn't know about, so I have to congratulate Ruben Amorim [Sporting boss] for that. It's any coach's dream to have a player as versatile as Pedro."

Verdict:

It is no secret that United were interested in Jadon Sancho last summer. In Goncalves, they may have found a cheaper option who can still thrive in the Premier League - and indeed, the Telegraph's report insinuates the Portuguese could be brought in an alternative to the Dortmund star.

It seems that the club's new recruitment team, consisting of John Murtough as Football Director and Darren Fletcher as Technical Director, will want to make a splash in the upcoming transfer window.

Bringing in Goncalves could be the type of signing that will get the team's supporters on side straight away. The Red Devils have been heavily reliant on Bruno Fernandes for goals and assists throughout this season, and the creative midfielder has not been able to produce the goods all the time.

This has been particularly notable when the side have faced other members of the 'big six' as they have often struggled in front of goal in these games.

Solskjaer needs someone to come in and share the burden with Fernandes. Goncalves could be that player.

