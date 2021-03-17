Jurgen Klopp is one of the greatest managers in football history.

The Liverpool boss has enjoyed a stellar career in the dugout, leading the Reds to Champions League glory in 2018/19 and their first Premier League title in 2020/21.

Before his move to Merseyside, Klopp made quite the impact in his homeland with Borussia Dortmund, winning two Bundesliga titles and one DFB-Pokal.

The 53-year-old's success as a manager means he's also had the privilege of coaching some of the finest footballers of the modern era.

But who does Klopp believe is the best player he's ever had the honour of managing? Well, the man himself has now given an answer to that very question.

Speaking to German publication Bild, the Liverpool boss chose Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski over the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk.

"Robert Lewandowski," Klopp replied when asked to name the best player he's ever managed.

"It actually won't be fair to say that about any other player except Lewy. What he has made out of his potential, how he pushed himself to become the player he is today, that's extraordinary."

Klopp was the man who signed Lewandowski from Lech Poznan in 2010 and at Dortmund, the £54m-rated striker grew into one of the world's most feared attacking players.

After scoring 103 goals in his four years under Klopp's leadership, he then opted to join Bayern on a free transfer in the summer of 2014.

It's a move that's paid dividends for both club and player. Lewandowski has won numerous trophies with the Bavarian outfit and the team have benefitted greatly from his goalscoring brilliance.

In all competitions for Bayern since his arrival, the 32-year-old has netted 284 times in 323 appearances, an astonishing return.

This season alone, the all-conquering forward's goal tally stands at 38 from just 34 games, a record that's further cemented his status as the world's best out-and-out striker.

With numbers like those provided above, it's no wonder that Klopp believes Lewandowski is the best player he's ever managed.

Salah, Mane, Firmino and Van Dijk are all world-class footballers, of that there can be no doubt, but Poland's record goalscorer just has the edge over them.

News Now - Sport News