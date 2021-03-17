Daily Digest: Demi Stokes signs new Manchester City deal

In today’s news: Harriet Dart wins an all British clash in Mexico, Manchester City agree a new deal with their star defender, and a historic moment for Man United Women.

Demi Stokes agrees Manchester City contract extension

England defender Demi Stokes has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City until the summer of 2023.

Stokes was part of City’s inaugural Women’s Super League title in 2016 and has won six trophies in all since joining in 2015.

The 29-year-old has amassed over 150 career games and has 58 international caps to her name so far.

Speaking on Man City’s website, Stokes said: "I'm very grateful and fortunate to have the opportunity to continue my journey here with this amazing team.

"In my mind, I didn't want to be anywhere but here - this club is home for me, and it was an easy decision to extend my stay."

Man United Women to play at Old Trafford for the first time

Manchester United Women will play at Old Trafford for the first time when they meet West Ham in the Women’s Super League on Saturday, 27th March.

The match will be played behind closed doors because of COVID-19 restrictions and comes during the men’s international break.

It’s a chance to showcase the women’s game, with United yet to play at the Theatre of Dreams since they re-formed in 2018.

Casey Stoney’s side sit third at the moment, occupying the final Champions League spot for next season, but face a tough trip to Arsenal this Friday before their game against the Hammers next week.

Harriet Dart defeats Heather Watson at Monterrey Open

Britain's Harriet Dart overcame Heather Watson in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Monterrey Open in Mexico.

Dart is third in the British rankings –– one place lower than Watson, but comfortably defeated her compatriot 6-4 7-6 in one hour 39 minutes.

The world number 153 had been beaten in qualifying for this tournament but made the draw after Danka Kovinić pulled out through injury.

The Brit will now play Viktória Kužmová tonight, after the Slovakian beat American wildcard Caroline Dolehide 6-3 6-1.

Chelsea vying to maintain lead at top of the Women’s Super League

Four WSL fixtures are set to take place this evening as Chelsea travel to Everton and Manchester City face Bristol City.

Chelsea lead Man City by two points at the top as it stands, though they’ll likely face the tougher test tonight against an Everton side who caused City problems a couple of weeks ago.

In tonight’s other matches, Aston Villa host Brighton, while West Ham play Birmingham City.

Brighton are on a run of three consecutive victories and could leapfrog Reading into sixth place if they continue that streak tonight.

West Ham meanwhile, are in torrid form, having slipped to the bottom of the WSL table, but could remarkably rise as high as ninth with a win, assuming Villa and Bristol City fail to get a result themselves.

Former racing driver Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

Two-time winner of the Nurburgring 24 Hours race, Sabine Schmitz, has died aged 51.

Schmitz is the only woman ever to win at the 14-mile German circuit, which is recognised as one of the toughest in the world.

Nicknamed the “Queen of the Nurburgring”, Schmitz was victorious at the 24-hour touring car race in both 1996 and 1997 while driving a BMW M3.

She also served as a presenter on Top Gear in 2016, with the show’s latest episode this Sunday set to be dedicated in her honour.

Many friends and organisations have paid tribute to the driver, with Formula One tweeting that Schmitz was a “force of nature” who inspired “a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts.”

