Martin Odegaard has been steadily growing in stature since he joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on a short-term loan deal in January.

The gifted playmaker struggled to make his mark with Los Blancos during the first half of the current campaign despite enjoying a glowing 2019/20 season on loan at Real Sociedad.

But his move to north London has breathed new life into his career at a crucial juncture.

The 22-year-old is yet to truly settle at any club but clearly has the ability to hold down a regular berth at one of Europe's elite outfits.

In recent weeks, Odegaard has been thrust into Arsenal's starting XI by Mikel Arteta both domestically and in Europe.

Odegaard has repaid his manager's faith with a string of fine performances and two goals in as many outings against Olympiacos and Tottenham Hotspur.

There's no better way for an Arsenal player to endear himself to the Gunners faithful than by scoring a goal against their bitter local rivals.

However, it's not only the supporters who have been won over by the 25-cap Norway international.

According to a report from El Gol Digital, Arteta has launched a request to the Arsenal board to sign Odegaard on a permanent deal.

The report claims that Odegaard wants regular first-team opportunities and he knows that Madrid will be unable to guarantee that following his scheduled return in the summer.

Intriguingly, and perhaps most importantly, the report goes on to state that Odegaard has encouraged his representatives to open negotiations with his parent club over a move to Arsenal.

If a deal cannot be struck this summer, then Arsenal will propose a plan B option: a one-year loan deal during the 2021/22 season with an obligation to buy clause included.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

It hasn't taken long for Odegaard to stamp his mark at the Emirates Stadium and this report is hardly surprising on the back of his performance in the north London derby.

There was a distinct lack of creativity in the Arsenal team during the first half of the season, but the emergence of Emile Smith-Rowe combined with the signing of Odegaard have turned Arteta's side into a different beast altogether.

The fact Odegaard - who is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt - is now asking his entourage to speak with Madrid about a permanent deal suggests that he feels settled and happy in his new surroundings.

It's been a seamless transition for him and, despite the fact he has made just four Premier League starts, there's little doubt that he would be an excellent permanent addition to Arteta's squad.

The only problem for Arsenal is that every successful outing lends more power to Real on the negotiating table.

And with interest from rival clubs likely to emerge, Arsenal would be wise to agree a permanent deal sooner rather than later.

News Now - Sport News