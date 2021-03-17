It's been a strange season for Tottenham.

In December, Jose Mourinho's side briefly topped the Premier League but the club now sit in 8th place and six points away from the Champions League places.

But looking away from the first team, how have the under 23s performed this season? We take a brief look at their results this year and the five players who have excelled in front of goal.

Overview

This year, Spurs' U23s have made a significant improvement in the top division of the Premier League 2. Prior to last season's curtailment, the club sat tenth in the league and just two places above rock bottom.

However, Spurs youth boss Wayne Burnett has helped guide the North London side to fourth in the table this time around. Burnett's side kicked off the season with a five-game unbeaten streak, where they dispatched the likes of Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham.

Top Five Scorers - according to Transfermarkt

Kion Tete - 7 goals in 17 appearances

The 19-year-old is Tottenham's top goal-scorer in the U23 side, as the forward has hit the back of the net on seven occasions.

Tete struggled to get off the mark at the start of the season but in his last 12 outings, the forward has recorded nine goal contributions.

Jubril Okedina - 3 goals in 11 appearances

Impressively, Okedina has managed to convert three times this season from defence. Predominantly a centre back, the 20-year-old was shifted to right-back in his last Spurs outing against Liverpool and scored twice.

Following his brace against the Reds, Okedina moved to Cambridge United on loan and has made seven appearances.

Harvey White - 3 goals in 11 appearances

White sits level with Okedina in the Spurs goal tally but has proven to be more of a creative player for the youth side. Before going on loan to Portsmouth, White recorded seven assists.

The midfielder made the switch to the South Coast in January and has gone on to make 12 appearances, providing two goal contributions.

J'Neil Bennett - 2 goals in 14 appearances

It's been a difficult season for Bennett, only playing a full 90 minutes on five occasions.

Nevertheless, the 19-year-old impressed during a substitute appearance against West Ham, where he scored a brace in 23 minutes and helped Spurs to a 2-1 victory.

George Marsh - 2 goals in 13 appearances

To round off the top five, Marsh has found the back of the net twice. The holding midfielder has provided four goal contributions this campaign and converted against the likes of West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion.

