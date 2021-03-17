Journalist Matt Woosnam has identified the three main aims for Crystal Palace this summer.

As Roy Hodgson looks set to depart the Eagles when his contract expires this summer, the South London side will be entering a transition period where there is expected to be plenty of changes at Selhurst Park.

The Daily Express have previously reported that the club will prepare for a major squad overhaul this summer, as they are seemingly ready to take a step in a new direction.

With this in mind, The Athletic’s Palace correspondent Woosnam has pointed out three key objectives for the club ahead of the transfer window.

“This summer is about rebalancing the squad, reducing the wage bill and moving to a more sustainable approach,” he shared in his Crystal Palace mailbag.

Woosnam also indicated that finances may be an issue this summer. The journalist said the Palace’s Supporters Trust had a meeting with the club where it was suggested that there will be no significant funds available for transfers.

However, 12 players are reportedly out of contract at the end of the season, which provides Palace with an opportunity to begin a rebuild.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

This summer will be vital for the future of Palace. One of the club's biggest issues is the age of their playing squad.

The average age of this Eagles side is 28.8, which is the highest in the Premier League according to Transfermarkt.

The likes of Christian Benteke and Mamadou Sakho, whose contracts expire in the summer, are both on the wrong side of 30. The pair take home a combined £220,000 a week in wages.

Therefore, this summer provides the South Londoners with an opportunity to bring in young talent but also part ways with some of the club's high-earners who won't be part of Palace's plans moving forward.

The number of players who could be moved on gives them a good chance of meeting all their apparent objectives, although whether they can pull it off in just one window remains to be seen.

