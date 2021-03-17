Footballers at the very highest level of the professional game earn a serious amount of money.

Over the past few years, players' salaries have increased exponentially, to the point where pocketing a million pounds or euros a year looks decidedly average.

That becomes even more apparent when you compare that figure to the yearly wages collected by the very best in the business.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reportedly pockets around €76 million a year, making him one of the highest earners in sporting history.

The Argentine's salary and those earned by 29 more of football's biggest names have now been revealed by Spanish publication Marca and the numbers on show are pretty darn ridiculous.

As well using their own information, the paper have also cited L'Equipe, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bild, Spotrac and The Sun as external sources for the data they have provided.

Let's take a look at all 30 yearly salaries in order...

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) - €3.5m

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - €4m

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - €5m

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) - €7m

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - €7m

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) - €7m

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) - €8m

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - €9m

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) - €10m

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - €11m

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - €11m

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €11m

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - €11m

Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) - €11m

Harry Kane (Tottenham) - €12m

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - €12m

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) - €12m

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) - €13.5m

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) - €14m

David de Gea (Manchester United) - €15m

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - €15m

Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - €16m

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - €17m

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid, on loan at Tottenham) - €17m

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - €18m

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - €19m

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) - €21m

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) - €30m

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - €31m

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - €76m

Messi currently earns more per year than Ronaldo and Neymar combined, while he also pockets more than triple that of his highly-paid teammate Griezmann.

Although when you see the difference in class between Messi and Griezmann on the pitch, it's easy to understand why the former's salary is far higher than the latter's.

Pogba is the Premier League's highest earner among the 30 players provided by Marca, while City's talisman De Bruyne is close behind the Frenchman.

One of the most surprising salaries in the list above belongs to Havertz, with the Chelsea youngster reportedly collecting more than the likes of Lewandowski, Benzema, Ramos, Salah and Kane.

Time to start earning that money, Kai...

