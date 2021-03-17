Derby County news: Sheikh Khaled-backed takeover deal collapses

After making headlines earlier this season by appointing Wayne Rooney as their new manager, Derby County would have been hoping to push on under the guidance of the former England captain.

Yet despite illustrating a number of impressive displays in recent months, the Rams' progress has been relatively slow as they have failed to win any of their last six league games.

Currently 19th in the Championship standings, Derby could extend the gap between them and the relegation zone to 11 points by beating Stoke City on Saturday.

However, regardless of whether the Rams are able to get back to winning ways this weekend, off-the-field matters continue to dominate at Pride Park.

Following owner Mel Morris' decision to put the club on the market last year, Sheikh Khaled decided to agree a deal in principle to purchase Derby via his Bin Zayed International group.

Yet after reports that a deal had stalled surfaced late last year, it has been revealed today that any potential takeover is dead in the water.

As reported by The Telegraph, Sheikh Khaled's proposed move has been scrapped with Derby and Morris understood to be furious.

After Bin Zayed International failed to produce the funds needed to complete the takeover on Monday, Morris ended negotiations.

Earlier this month, Spanish businessman Erik Alonso emerged as a potential buyer of the club and is thought to be currently in discussions with the Rams over a move.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a major blow for Derby who are currently facing a financial crisis at Pride Park.

The Rams were unable to pay the full wages of their players in December as hopes were pinned on Sheikh Khaled completing a takeover.

Although Morris has suggested that he will continue to finance Derby until he finds a new owner, it is imperative that the Rams secure new investment as soon as possible given the state of limbo they've been in.

Whether it be Alonso or another prospective buyer, the Rams' long-term future depends on investment as a continuation of the current ownership may have a negative impact on the club's fortunes next season as Rooney could be forced to sell some of his best players in order to keep the club afloat.

