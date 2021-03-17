Liverpool latest news: Sander Berge linked with transfer

Liverpool know how to spot a bargain towards the bottom of the Premier League, that's for sure.

Indeed, Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri have all played their parts in the club's success since moving to Anfield from relegated outfits and, interestingly enough, another to potentially suffer the indignity of dropping out of the Premier League could soon join them.

According to EuroSport, Jurgen Klopp is casting keen eyes on a Sheffield United player.

They claim that the Merseyside giants are beginning to think about a move for Sander Berge who is reportedly almost certain to leave Bramall Lane as the Blades face up to a likely relegation from the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is thought to be likely to attract suitors this summer with Aston Villa also linked with a move for him though Liverpool are seemingly ready to join the transfer pursuit.

With Georginio Wijnaldum expected to leave as things stand given his contract runs out at the end of the season, Berge is sad to be have been identified as a realistic target and could be available at a decent price.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The loss of Fabinho in a central midfield berth was lamented by the likes of Jonathan Liew in The Guardian as Klopp was forced to tinker with the make up of his side as a result of big injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League shirt number quiz: What shirt number does Mohamed Salah wear? 11 7 14 15

While Berge clearly has some way to go before he can be considered on the same level as the Brazilian after he established himself as one of the best in Europe, drafting in another option to help cover and compete with him in equal measure could move to ensure they aren't left lacking again.

This season, Berge has averaged 1.42 tackles won per game (via FBRef) and has made 4.96 successful pressing actions from his central midfield berth. Of the Liverpool players to have started over ten games this season, only Thiago and Curtis Jones have averaged more success in the way of pressing.

In terms of winning tackles, it's only Thiago and Fabinho himself who have won more on average when taking into account the Liverpool players to have started over ten games.

With that in mind, it does seem as if Berge has at least some of the tools required to pad Klopp's squad out a bit. Even during an awful season for his club, the Norway international is producing some promising numbers.

Valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt, moving for him this summer would make sense.

News Now - Sport News