Excitement is building for Euro 2020.

Portugal go into the tournament looking to retain the crown they won in 2016, while France, Germany and Spain are among the favourites.

Another side that have a chance of winning the title is England.

The Three Lions have so many talented players at every position, meaning Gareth Southgate will have many key decisions to make in regards to team selection.

But what XI should he select for the championships?

Sky Sports have named England's best XI based on stats compiled from this season.

GK: Nick Pope

It seems a battle between Jordan Pickford and Pope for the number one spot. Stats show the Burnley stopper has been better this season.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

England have so many talented right-backs. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Kyle Walker are all competing for a spot. However, Wan-Bissaka, who has not received a single England cap, has been the best of the lot.

CB: Michael Keane

Now Keane's inclusion would be a surprise. The Everton defender makes the side instead of Man City's John Stones.

CB: Harry Maguire

Maguire has scored twice and helped United to 12 clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

LB: Aaron Cresswell

Cresswell, 31, has played just three times for England. The stats suggest he's been better than Luke Shaw this campaign.

CM: James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse would give England a massive threat from set-pieces, having scored five free-kicks already this seaon.

CM: Mason Mount

Mount has been tremendous for Chelsea this season, notching 10 goal contributions in England's top tier.

CM: James Maddison

Maddison has been in great form for Leicester in 2020/21, scoring eight times and recording seven assists in England's top tier.

LW: Jack Grealish

Grealish has been superb for Aston Villa this season and has an outside chance of being named PFA Player of the Year.

RW: Marcus Rashford

Rashford has been erratic in front of goal this campaign but has still scored 18 times in all competitions.

ST: Harry Kane

Who else? Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and will have to be at his best if England are to win Euro 2020.

There are so many shocks in England's statistical best XI of the season. The likes of Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford all miss out.

