Celtic exclusive: Jesse Marsch more likely to move to Germany at this stage

Jesse Marsch is among the latest names to be mentioned in Celtic's managerial search with the RB Salzburg boss talking up what an interesting job the Glasgow giants could offer whoever replaces Neil Lennon.

The American - who has impressed out in Austria after crossing the pond in 2019 - has been touted for the job amid reports the former Scottish champions could attempt to take a more continental approach by operating under a director of football.

Still, according to exclusive information sent to GIVEMESPORT, a move for the 47-year-old remains unlikely at this stage. While he has spoken about the links, a move into Germany seems more likely for him.

Marsch is said to want a club with a long-term plan in place to continue his development in European football and, while Celtic may indeed be looking to revamp their operations behind the scenes, they are not yet fully in place.

With that in mind, the Bundesliga does look like the best option at the moment. Having worked as an assistant to Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig between 2018 and 2019, he has been touted as a potential option for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Indeed, their coach Marco Rose is set to join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season after leaving Salzburg for the German outfit himself so that kind of path is certainly a well-trodden one for those working under the Red Bull model.

Both David Moyes and Michael O'Neill are under consideration as those at Parkhead attempt to put together a strategy to overthrow a resurgent Rangers at the top of the division, while Rochdale's soon-to-be-out-of-contract Kwadwo Baah has emerged as a transfer target.

