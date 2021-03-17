Man Utd transfer news: Targets could be discussed this week amid new contract plan

While even the most ardent Manchester United fan would surely admit that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't always been the most convincing while in charge, this has been a successful season for him.

Indeed, his side topped the Premier League table as late as January and, while Manchester City have since exerted their dominance, the United chief did recently continue his strong personal record against the celebrated Pep Guardiola.

Reportedly in line for a new contract, EuroSport have shed some further insight into why his deal could be extended despite the fact he's still got another year to run.

Part of the reason they're taking such action is thought to be so they can lay out a clear strategy when it comes to talking to transfer targets this summer.

Those behind the scenes are understood to be ready to discuss who they could look to sign this week and the likes of Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Jules Kounde are all mentioned in the report.

When they do come to speak to potential recruits, the view is that they'll need to lay down a clear pan and, by extending Solskjaer's deal, they can at least offer some sort of guarantee they'll be under his watch for the foreseeable future barring a major collapse.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While United haven't always been a team commended for their ability to get things right behind the scenes, this does make sense.

Though the jury is still out on Solskjaer in terms of winning a trophy having stumbled in semi-finals under his watch on four occasions, there has been a marked improvement this season. Aside from an exceptional City side, United are currently ranking as the best team in the division and some key additions elsewhere may help bring this project along to the next level.

Right now, it does appear to be a case of happy families at Old Trafford.

