Lionel Messi has been tremendous again this season.

Despite being months away from his 34th birthday, the Argentine forward continues to dazzle on a consistent basis.

The legendary forward has scored 27 goals and recorded 12 assists in 36 games this campaign.

Barcelona, quite simply, cannot afford to lose him.

However, there's a big chance that he will depart Catalonia in the summer.

It's no secret that Messi was unhappy last summer and wanted to leave the club.

His departure was blocked but, with his contract running out in a few months, there's every chance he could be playing his football elsewhere come next season.

The whole of Barcelona wants Messi to stay and that feeling was shared by Joan Laporta on Wednesday evening.

The 58-year-old was named Barcelona's president earlier this week and, during his inauguration ceremony, he pleaded with Messi to stay at the club.

“I will do everything I can to try to convince Leo to stay. He knows this," Laporta said, per Mundo Deportivo.

“We will try everything because he is the best player in history and forgive me for saying this to you in front of everyone here, but you know how much I love you and how much we want you to stay.”

The two also shared a warm embrace during the ceremony.

Messi certainly does look a lot happier since Josep Maria Bartomeu left Barcelona.

There's still a chance that he could leave, but Laporta is clearly doing all in his power to convince him to stay.

Time will tell whether his efforts pay off.

