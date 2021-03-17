Leeds United news: Whites eyeing up Massimiliano Allegri as potential Bielsa replacement

Leeds United will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Friday as they head to Craven Cottage to face a resurgent Fulham side.

Whereas the Whites have only managed to pick up four points in their last five matches, Scott Parker's side have lost just two of their last eight top-flight fixtures.

Currently 12th in the Premier League, Leeds will leapfrog Crystal Palace in the standings if they can avoid defeat at the hands of Fulham.

By building on the promising display that they produced against Chelsea last weekend during their upcoming clash, there is no reason why the Whites cannot complete a league double over the Cottagers.

Whilst Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa will be focused on retaining the club's Premier League status between now and the end of the season, his future at Elland Road remains unclear.

With his existing deal set to expire this summer, the Argentine has yet to agree to fresh terms with the Whites.

Speaking to the Ian McGarry on the latest episode of the Transfer WIndow Podcast, journalist Duncan Castles has revealed that Leeds could try to replace Bielsa with former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri if the 65-year-old decides to walk away from the club following the culmination of the current campaign.

From the 04:59 mark, Castles said: "Interesting information I have is that their preference should they have to replace Bielsa this summer is to get one of the top coaches in European football."

The journalist later added: "They want to go to the top of the market and try and get someone who you probably wouldn't associate with a club who - you know - are mid-table in the Premier League as being a candidate.

"The information I have is that they have made an approach to get Max Allegri who's been out of work for over a year now since leaving Juventus."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Bielsa does indeed opt to walk away from Leeds following what has been a hugely successful spell at Elland Road, it could be argued that Allegri may be an ideal replacement.

Hugely successful during his time in charge of Juventus, the Italian won five Serie A titles on the bounce and led the club to two Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017 before departing in 2019.

Since parting ways with Allegri, Juventus have exited Europe's biggest knockout competition at the round of 16 stage in consecutive seasons and are currently ten-points behind Inter Milan in Serie A.

Should they manage to convince him to join the Whites, Allegri is likely to deploy an attacking style of football as Juventus scored 70 goals in 38 league games during his last season in charge.

Due to the positive reputation that he gained at Juventus, the 53-year-old could potentially convince high-quality individuals to move to Leeds which in turn may help the club reach new heights in future.

