Zagreb vs Spurs: Alasdair Gold names the starting XI Mourinho should pick

Journalist Alasdair Gold has revealed the Tottenham starting XI he would pick to face Dinamo Zagreb.



On Thursday evening, Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side have the opportunity to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, as they take on Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

Courtesy of a brace from Harry Kane, Tottenham previously defeated the Croatian side and will head into this fixture with a two-goal advantage.

However, Football London’s Spurs correspondent Gold has recently claimed that Mourinho should make ten changes from the side that lost the North London derby on Sunday.

The journalist picked the following team: “Hart, Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Lamela, Alli, Bergwijn, Vinicius.”

Only Davison Sanchez keeps his place according to Gold, as the journalist opted for a rotated Spurs side.

The writer stated that Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks will likely start and also believes it’s a good opportunity to give Carlos Vinicius a runout.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

In their last outing against Dinamo, Spurs were extremely dominant as they recorded 67.6% possession and a total of 12 shots on goal.

This away fixture on Thursday night will likely be considered as a formality, as Mourinho’s side seemingly already have one foot in the last eight.

Given Spurs’ recent defeat and their packed fixture schedule, it may be appropriate to provide some of Tottenham’s stars with a well-needed rest. For example, during a 15-day period, Harry Kane had played in five fixtures.

The North Londoners aren’t the only side to have played a high volume of games in such a short space of time, but rotation feels necessary.

Given the nature of this fixture, providing minutes and an opportunity for some of Spurs’ fringe players might prove to be a wise move.

