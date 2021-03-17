Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have scouted young Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Ahmedhodzic is a Nottingham Forest academy graduate but featured just once for the club.

Since signing for Malmo in 2019, the defender has spent some time on loan at Hobro IK as well carving out a place in the Malmo first team, now boasting 45 senior appearances.

Famed journalist Romano has revealed that Ahmedhodzic has attracted the Red Devils' attention, as the club have reportedly scouted the youngster.

“Malmo have not received any official bid from Chelsea or Manchester United for Anel Ahmedhodzic as of today,” Romano tweeted.

“The Bosnian CB has been scouted by both clubs as he’s one of the most interesting young CBs in Europe, but Atalanta are in advanced talks with him.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

This could be a good move for the Red Devils. Romano has described the young defender as “one of the most interesting young centre-backs in Europe” and he could be one for the future.

The Old Trafford side currently boast five centre-back options which include Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe. The latter is the youngest at 23 while the rest are 26 and over.

Although the remaining four players are proven Premier League stars, it may be wise for the Red Devils to invest in a young player such as Ahmedhodzic and ensure there's an element of longevity to their defensive ranks.

The Bosnian can provide defensive cover for the United's go-to centre backs while also being educated by the peers around him.

The young defender is clearly highly-rated, so the Malmo man seems like a sound investment if United can get him for relatively cheap.

However, they will have to act quickly, considering he is already reportedly in advanced talks with Atalanta.

