Everton & Southampton targeting Serie A midfielder

Everton and Southampton have both registered interest in signing Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg this summer, as reported by Il Resta Del Carlino, via Sport Witness.

The 22-year-old has also been linked with Leicester, Burnley and Brighton following an impressive 2020/21 campaign in Serie A.

Price-tag and contract situation:

Bologna currently value Svanberg at around €15m (£12.8m). The Swedish international, who signed for the Italian side in 2018, is contracted to the club until 2023.

Contract negotiations are ongoing between the player and the club at the moment, although a deal is yet to be agreed. This suggests that there is still hope that Everton or Southampton could get their man in the off-season.

Statistics:

Svanberg has chipped in with five top-flight goal contributions this term, including providing a goal and an assist in Bologna's 3-1 win over Sampdoria last weekend. This earned him an eye-catching 9.09 match rating from Whoscored.

His latest strike was his third league goal in 2020/21 - only three players in the Bologna squad have found the net more often.

The youngster has averaged 1.8 shots per game in Serie A this season, putting him joint-second amongst his teammates, with Musa Barrow out in front having taken 2.3 shots per match.

It is not just within his own team that Svanberg stands out in this particular category.

When looking at U23s across Europe's five leading top-flights, his total of 42 shots in the league sees him ahead of Moise Kean and Joao Felix, who have managed 39 and 36 shots in Ligue 1 and La Liga respectively.

These numbers demonstrate how Svanberg is heavily involved in his team's attacking play, and is not afraid to try his luck in the final third.

Verdict:

Svanberg would be a solid addition for either Everton or Southampton. Assessing the Toffees, their first-choice midfield looks strong, with Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure doing well this year.

However, they have scored just two league goals between them, as Carlo Ancelotti's men have been reliant on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison for most of their goals.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and James Rodriguez have also chipped in with useful goals, but the team currently have a lack of goal threat from deeper areas in their midfield. Svanberg's shooting prowess ensures that he could come in and improve the side as an attacking unit.

Meanwhile, the Saints have been crippled by injuries in midfield. Captain James Ward-Prowse has had to struggle on in recent weeks whilst Oriol Romeu, Ibrahima Diallo and Will Smallbone nurse their various ailments.

Svanberg has remained fit all season - only missing games through suspension - and his all-action style would help take the weight off Ward-Prowse's shoulders.

