Jamie Carragher won a fair few trophies throughout his Liverpool career.

The Sky Sports regular won three League Cups, two FA Cups, a UEFA Cup and the Champions League during his 17 years as a player with the Reds.

Only one major trophy eluded Carragher throughout the course of his club career and, like fellow legend Steven Gerrard, that was the Premier League.

The 43-year-old came close on a few occasions, but failed to win English football's biggest prize.

That's something former Manchester City defender Micah Richards was keen to remind Carragher during CBS Sports' Champions League coverage on Wednesday night.

As we reported here, Carragher previously mocked Richards live on air for having never won the Champions League in his career.

"You wouldn't know, you've never won the Champions League," the Liverpool man said in the CBS studio in response to Richards casting doubt over the Reds' chances of winning European Cup number seven in 2020/21.

This week, Richards got his revenge, the 32-year-old flaunting his 2011/12 Premier League winner medal in front of Carragher.

You can check out footage of the hilarious incident in the video below, which also includes Peter Schmeichel dressed up as a king and Alex Scott showing off her MBE and UEFA Women's Champions League medal.

"That's the closest you'll ever get!" Richards says as he places his medal on the table in front of Carragher.

Well played, Micah.

Richards and Carragher have become a brilliant punditry duo over on CBS and it's about time the pair worked alongside each other regularly on Sky Sports.

Yes, we know Roy Keane and Richards are an entertaining double act, but the former City man and Carragher are the complete package, combining top analysis with elite-level banter.

