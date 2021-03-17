Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals of the 2020/21 Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening, securing a 3-0 aggregate victory over the Spanish side.

Summer signing Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri scored the goals on the night and it was an utterly dominant performance by the hosts.

Atletico players were visibly frustrated throughout proceedings and tensions boiled over in the final 10 minutes of the game.

In the 82nd minute, former Manchester City defender Stefan Savic was shown a straight red card by referee Daniele Orsato.

The Atletico centre-back elbowed Antonio Rudiger in the chest when competing in the box awaiting a corner kick.

Savic clearly aimed his elbow towards his opponent, but the contact was minimal and the reaction from the Chelsea man was pretty comical.

Take a look at the incident for yourself.

Savic's red card

Some serious s***housery from Rudiger there.

Yes, there was an elbow from Savic, but was it powerful enough to send a towering centre-back tumbling to the floor? No, no it was not.

But it's not like Atletico haven't used the dark arts to gain an upper hand over their opposition in the past, so perhaps this was a little bit of karma.

Savic's dismissal had little impact over proceedings anyway, as Chelsea were strolling to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League when it was 11 vs 11.

The Blues did double their advantage on the night against a 10-man Atletico, though, with substitute Emerson scoring with his very first touch.

Emerson's goal

Talk about an instant impact...

So Chelsea's place in Friday's quarter-final draw has been officially confirmed and the Blues' performance against Atletico was a stern reminder that they are a team to be avoided.

News Now - Sport News