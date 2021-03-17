Man Utd transfer news: Duncan Castles says Ousmane Dembele had agreed a move

Manchester United's search for a right-winger didn't exactly go to plan during the last edition of the summer transfer window.

Indeed, with Jadon Sancho reportedly proving too expensive even for United and Watford's Ismaïla Sarr also linked with a move to Old Trafford, only the relatively inexperienced Amad Diallo arrived as cover on the right flank.

The Metro recently claimed that was still an area manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær was looking to strengthen and, according to Duncan Castles on the latest episode of the Transfer Window Podcast, they did almost land a big name for that position in 2020.

Speaking to fellow journalist Ian McGarry, Castles revealed that Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele had agreed to move to the Theatre of Dreams towards the end of the window in October.

"You'll remember that Solskjær targeted Ousmane Dembele as an alternative to Jadon Sacho in the summer transfer window," he said from the 19:35 mark onwards.

"That deal got quite close to happening, a lot of work done on the final day.

"One of the things Barcelona wanted Dembele to do before they would loan him to Manchester United for the season was to sign a new contract.

"Dembele refused to do so because he wanted - if he was going to go to Manchester, which he eventually agreed to do under certain conditions - he wanted the ability to demonstrate he was a top level footballer and see his contract run down to within a year of termination so he would be in a position of power this summer."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While Dembele is clearly a talented player, question marks over his attitude have been prevalent in discussions about him since moving to Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

Form and fitness have been concerns, too. According to Transfermarkt, the 2018 World Cup winner has missed 85 games since joining the Spanish giants through a number of different injuries, while he also contributed to only 47 goals in 108 games for the Blaugrana.

Criticised for missing chances during Barcelona's loss to Paris Saint-Germain recently, his underlying statistics are only slightly better than that of Mason Greenwood and Daniel James.

For example (via WhoScored) Greenwood and Dembele average the same number of shots per game (1.7 with James not too far behind on 1.3) and, while he does average more in the way of dribbles, the scale of finance it'd likely set United back could probably be put to better use.

Dembele is believed to earn around £215k-per-week at the Camp Nou so even if United were only contributing towards some of it, it'd still be a big investment for a man who hasn't proven to be worth the money for his current charges.

