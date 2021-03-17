Chelsea are through to the Champions League last-eight after overcoming Atletico Madrid.

The Blues were favourites to progress to the next round after winning 1-0 in Spain.

And they got the job done with a convincing performance in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side won 2-0 on the evening to cruise through to the quarter-finals.

Chelsea took the lead on the night with 10 minutes to go in the first half.

The Premier League outfit produced a devastating counter-attack which ended in Hakim Ziyech slotting home.

Chelsea were rarely troubled thereafter and Emerson rounded off the scoring in stoppage-time, netting shortly after coming on.

Thiago Silva was unable to play due to injury.

But he still did everything he could to try and affect the game.

The Brazilian defender was captured in the second half barking instructions to his teammates.

And, when Emerson made the tie safe, Silva then hobbled up the stairs and celebrated wildly with Mason Mount and Jorginho.

You love to see it. Silva was going so wild he nearly slipped up the stairs in delight!

The team spirit that Tuchel is building at Chelsea is quite remarkable.

He's been absolutely brilliant since his arrival in January. He's yet to taste defeat in 13 games for the club.

There were many doubters when Tuchel replaced Lampard in January.

But he's proving that the decision to hire him was the right one.

Give how well they are playing at the moment, there is absolutely no reason why Chelsea can't win their second Champions League title in May.

