If you thought N'Golo Kante was past his best, think again.

The Frenchman was on the peripheries of Chelsea's side in the final days of Frank Lampard's reign and it appeared as if injuries were starting to get the better of him.

But against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening, the tireless French midfielder proved he's still a world-class operator by delivering one of the finest performances of his illustrious career in a 2-0 victory for the Blues.

Diego Simeone's star-studded attack, which included Luis Suarez and Joao Felix, simply had no answer to the energetic brilliance of the midfield enforcer, as Chelsea progressed to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.

Kante was everywhere, with his incredible stamina and intelligent positioning allowing him to complete more ball recoveries (13) than any other player on the pitch, per Squawka.

It really was vintage Kante and in the 94th minute of proceedings, the World Cup winner decided to show the world that his injury problems are firmly behind him.

After 10-man Atletico committed bodies forward in search of a goal, Chelsea broke swiftly on the counter and the move led by Christian Pulisic allowed Emerson Palmieri to score with his very first touch.

The two substitutes combined brilliantly, but what was more impressive about the goal was Kante's lung-bursting sprint from box to box, one which saw him keep pace with the fresh-legged pair.

Video

Watching that has suddenly made our hamstrings feel rather tight...

Kante's stoppage-time sprint was a fitting final act in a Man of the Match display that should concern the other seven teams left in this season's Champions League.

Journalist Matt Law aptly tweeted after the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge: "That Kante performance was something else. Not just back to his best, but perhaps his best performance, among many great performances, for Chelsea."

He's spot on. Kante against Atletico was arguably the best version of him we've seen and as any avid viewer of the Premier League will know, that's saying something.

Thomas Tuchel's side look the real deal and there's no doubting that they're serious contenders to win this season's Champions League.

