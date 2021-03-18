Chelsea are through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Thomas Tuchel's side had one step in the last-eight after beating Atletico Madrid 1-0 in Spain three weeks ago.

And they completed the job with an assured display at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Timo Werner got the opener with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, before Emerson put the icing on the cake in the dying moments.

Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma were absolutely incredible as Chelsea kept another clean sheet.

The former would have a huge say in the game.

The German defender was on the end of an elbow from Stefan Savic that saw the Atletico defender sent off.

Atletico's players were fuming. And one man that decided to do something about it was Mario Hermoso.

The Spanish defender attempted to confront Rudiger after the incident. He clearly felt the Chelsea man went down too easily.

But Rudiger was having none of it as he simply laughed in Mario's face.

And Mario would quickly let the issue go when he saw Zouma charging across to confront him.

Brilliant. Hermoso was made to quickly regret trying to give Rudiger a piece of his mind. You can't blame him for completely bottling it either.

Chelsea are now through to the last-eight, joining the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Tuchel was ecstatic after his side's victory.

"A very good performance, unbelievable team effort from the guys on the pitch, the guys on the bench, even the guys in the stands," he said, per the Express.

"You could really feel that everyone totally wanted it and we got through, deserved. A good win for us.

"We had the possibility to hurt them on a counter-attack. They tried to press us very high in the first half. But they opened up some spaces in the back of the midfield and we could exploit it to score a fantastic goal that gave us a lot of confidence.

"It's hard to enjoy games, they are a very tough team to play, but we are as well so we enjoyed the battle."

