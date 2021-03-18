Chelsea produced another excellent team performance in their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Already 1-0 up from last month’s first leg, Thomas Tuchel’s in-form side registered an impressive 2-0 victory in London to seal their place in Friday’s quarter-final draw.

Hakim Ziyech scored the Blues’ first goal of the night in the 34th minute before Emerson entered the fray deep into stoppage time and scored with his first kick of the game.

However, Emerson’s goal was a heartbreaking moment for one Super 6 player.

Alan Davis of Birmingham was just seconds away from winning Sky Sports’ massive £250,000 jackpot for predicting six scores correctly.

So close to £250,000

Alan had predicted the following five results:

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Norwich City.

Bayern Munich 2-1 Lazio.

Birmingham City 2-1 Reading.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Huddersfield Town.

Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Bristol City.

He had also predicted a 1-0 victory for Chelsea over Atletico and was just seconds away from winning a quarter of a million pounds before Emerson’s late, late strike.

Sky Sports pundits react to Emerson's goal

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood, aware that Alan was on the verge of winning the Super 6 jackpot, pretended Chelsea had scored a second goal minutes earlier.

But he was left gutted for the bloke when Chelsea scored for real on 93:30 - 30 seconds before the final whistle. Absolutely agonising!

Watch the video here…

Heartbreak city for Alan.

He still managed to win £6,000

Fortunately, though, he didn’t end the night empty-handed.

Super 6 tweeted that Alan had earned himself £6,000 after scoring 27 points for predicting five correct scores and one correct result.

Not quite £250,000 but still… it surely made the evening a bit more bearable for the poor guy!

He’ll never be able to see Emerson on TV without immediately changing the channel again.

