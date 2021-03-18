Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Divock Origi ahead of a potential move for the Liverpool striker this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

Price-tag and salary:

Liverpool were reportedly seeking £20m for the Belgian forward back in January. However, with transfer fees expected to plummet in the coming months, they could be tempted to allow Origi to leave Anfield for as little as £12m at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is currently on £60,000-a-week. He has three years remaining on his contract, meaning Liverpool are in a strong position when it comes to setting an asking price - nonetheless, they appear ready to let Origi leave at a discount.

Statistics:

The 2020/21 season has not been a good one for Origi. He has managed just three goal contributions in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Arguably his best moment of the campaign came in the Champions League. Origi has a memorable history in the competition, after scoring against Barcelona and Tottenham when Liverpool won their sixth European Cup in 2019.

This year, he delivered an exquisite cross to set up Sadio Mane as the Reds booked their place in the quarter-finals by easing past RB Leipzig.

However, he has struggled to make an impact in other matches. Origi has only started two league games this term, despite Liverpool's woes in front of goal in 2021.

Considering he's now made 157 appearances for Liverpool, it has to be said that he's been given more than enough chances to develop into an important player.

If anything, though, he seems to be going backwards.

Expert opinion:

Liverpool have failed to score in six of their last seven home matches in the league. Klopp has tried to rotate his squad, but the fringe players have struggled for impact - including Origi.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher feels that Origi is not up to the standard that the team requires.

Last month, speaking on The Super 6 Podcast, he said: "They have Divock Origi but he’s nowhere near good enough. And he a lot of the time plays out wide, because he can’t play as a centre-forward."

Verdict:

Finding a buyer for Origi should be one of Michael Edwards' first priorities in the next transfer window, especially with his price-tag already plummeting down by £8m.

Edwards has previously worked wonders with getting fringe players out of the club, selling Dominic Solanke and Rhian Brewster to Bournemouth and Sheffield United respectively to help raise funds to improve the first team.

When Origi played a pivotal role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2018/19, it appeared that he had established himself as a man for the big occasion.

There has been little evidence of that since, though. Last season, he remained a useful contributor, as he had seven goal involvements in the top-flight as the Merseyside club stormed to the title. But his numbers have dropped off alarmingly this year.

The champions have slipped down the table, and need to start rebuilding their squad when the campaign concludes.

If Edwards can get Origi off the club's books, this will open the door for new players to come in and help rebuild Klopp's side.

