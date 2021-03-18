Leeds have been impressive in their first season back in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have attained 36 points from their opening 28 games and look to have cemented their status in England's top tier for another season.

The Whites really have been a joy to watch.

They have stayed true to their attacking philosophy and have never deviated, regardless of their opponents.

While going forward hasn't been a problem for Leeds, they have struggled in defence.

Leeds have conceded 46 goals in the Premier League this season, which is the fifth most in England's top tier.

Bielsa needs to strengthen his defence if he is to establish Leeds as a top half team once again.

And, according to the Daily Mail, he intends to do that this summer.

They report that Leeds are maintaining an interest in Torino centre back Nicolas Nkoulou.

Nkoulou is out of contract in the summer and likely to leave the Serie A club.

The Cameroonian defender is a player that Bielsa knows well having managed him at Marseille.

And it appears they have a good relationship, with NKkoulou speaking very highly of Bielsa back in 2015.

"He has been able to revolutionise the club. For me, Marseille needs a coach like that to become a great institution," the Cameroon international told Canal+, per ESPN.

"Personally, I have enjoyed working with him. He has given me a lot this season. I was able to get back to the level that I had and which made me known. He's a coach with really great abilities."

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Leeds desperately need to strengthen in defence. There's no question about that.

But I'm not entirely convinced Nkoulou, who has earned 75 caps for Cameroon, would improve them.

He has not been a regular for a Torino side that are battling against relegation in Serie A.

He will be 31 years old in the summer and may be past his best.

However, given he will be able to sign on a free transfer, it could be worth Bielsa taking a chance on him in the hope he can contribute.

